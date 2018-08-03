New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $49.36 Million Position in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Equinix worth $49,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 32.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $1,359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Equinix by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $526.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.76.

Shares of Equinix opened at $447.89 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $370.79 and a 12 month high of $495.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($2.91). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 18.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles J. Meyers sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total value of $157,788.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,426.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $110,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,677 shares in the company, valued at $743,145.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,510 shares of company stock worth $5,130,426 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

