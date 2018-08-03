New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,172.87.

Booking opened at $2,033.07 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,630.56 and a 1-year high of $2,228.99. The firm has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.68 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Booking had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $627,190.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

