New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $5.23 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $112,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 134.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Colgate-Palmolive opened at $67.24 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $435,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,630.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $4,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,579 shares of company stock worth $10,089,283. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.