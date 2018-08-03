New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.63 Million Position in Halliburton (HAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,471 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,844,408 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,554,000 after buying an additional 799,300 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,198,844 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $244,034,000 after purchasing an additional 653,297 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886,928 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $229,392,000 after purchasing an additional 230,408 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,232,427 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $198,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,850 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,195,032 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $196,915,000 after purchasing an additional 277,424 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,674.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

