New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,207,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,811,000 after acquiring an additional 935,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,644,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,849,000 after acquiring an additional 104,062 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 4,667,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,292,000 after acquiring an additional 442,680 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,717,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,415,000 after acquiring an additional 235,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,518,000 after acquiring an additional 236,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $2,469,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,459,293.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Johnathan H. Short sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $430,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,709 shares of company stock worth $20,014,469. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.