New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Acquires 1,336 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43,378.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 152,691 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF opened at $145.78 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

