New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 12,150.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

OKE stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.68%.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

