Nevsun Resources (NSU) Receives C$4.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Nevsun Resources from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Nevsun Resources from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Nevsun Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nevsun Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Nevsun Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of NSU stock opened at C$4.80 on Tuesday. Nevsun Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.93.

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

