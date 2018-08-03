NetScout Systems (NTCT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

NTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a hold rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NetScout Systems traded down $0.15, reaching $26.15, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 537,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.36. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.47 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $134,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,569,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,163,000 after buying an additional 295,793 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

