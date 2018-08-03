Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 11,922 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $89,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,920,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 39,296.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 926,996 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 49,540.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 907,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 905,594 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,302,183,000 after acquiring an additional 837,285 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $203,367,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $189,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $466,881.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,447 shares of company stock valued at $159,011,702. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix opened at $344.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21. The stock has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “$375.13” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.19.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

