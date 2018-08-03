Neogen Co. (NEOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. BidaskClub cut Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

In related news, insider James L. Herbert sold 39,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $3,189,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,226 shares in the company, valued at $62,334,842.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 5,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $440,292.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,232 shares of company stock valued at $18,606,785 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 9.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 15.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.51. The company had a trading volume of 155,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.33. Neogen has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $84.77.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.11 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 15.70%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

