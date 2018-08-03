National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of National Vision in a report issued on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

National Vision opened at $40.60 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. National Vision has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Chris Beasley sold 6,219 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $242,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mitchell Goodman sold 56,848 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $2,175,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,415,601 shares of company stock worth $551,543,210. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 24.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 390.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 69.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth $3,231,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 60.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

