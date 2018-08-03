National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs Sells 10,000 Shares

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $405,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

L Reade Fahs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 30th, L Reade Fahs sold 150,000 shares of National Vision stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $5,739,000.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of National Vision stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $380,500.00.

National Vision traded up $0.43, reaching $41.03, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,510. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 77.40. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on National Vision in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 69.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 225.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 57.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in National Vision by 66.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in National Vision in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

