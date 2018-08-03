National Storage (NSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage (NYSE:NSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Get National Storage alerts:

NSA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised National Storage from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. DA Davidson set a $37.00 price objective on National Storage and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered National Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Storage in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.84. 8,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,471. National Storage has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. National Storage had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $76.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. National Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that National Storage will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in National Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in National Storage by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 137,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 605,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 81,852 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National Storage by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after buying an additional 115,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.