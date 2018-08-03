National General (NGHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NGHC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of National General from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National General from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of National General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.71.

National General traded down $0.48, hitting $27.47, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 108,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,781. National General has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.95.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. National General had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that National General will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. National General’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National General during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in National General during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National General during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in National General during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in National General during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

