National Fuel Gas (NFG) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of National Fuel Gas traded down $0.03, hitting $53.11, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $244,800.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

