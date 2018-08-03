National Fuel Gas (NFG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas updated its FY18 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.30-3.60 EPS.

National Fuel Gas traded down $0.03, reaching $53.11, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 819,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,639 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $244,800.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered National Fuel Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

