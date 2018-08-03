National Bank Financial Increases Gildan Activewear (GIL) Price Target to C$46.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Friday, June 15th.

Gildan Activewear traded down C$0.81, reaching C$40.29, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,494. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$33.03 and a 52-week high of C$42.18.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$842.61 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

