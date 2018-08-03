NAGA (NGC) Market Capitalization Hits $24.43 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00005662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Cobinhood and OKEx. In the last week, NAGA has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a total market cap of $24.43 million and $141,579.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003462 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013353 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00386117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00187063 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013065 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000805 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA’s genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,672,338 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

