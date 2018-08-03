Myriad Market Cap Reaches $5.18 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Myriad has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $38,028.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000548 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,594,002,000 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

