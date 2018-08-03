Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $729,000 Holdings in Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $177,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 41.2% during the second quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Matador Resources by 46.8% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of Matador Resources opened at $32.78 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

