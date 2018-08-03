MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $7.66 Million Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,905,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,819,000 after acquiring an additional 458,485 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Stryker by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,599,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $257,451,000 after acquiring an additional 428,789 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $192,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $186,722,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stryker by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 889,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,214,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $166.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $179.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.15.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

