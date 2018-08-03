MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Holdings in Allstate Corp (ALL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 39,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Argus upped their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

