MTU Aero Engines (MTX) Given a €169.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Societe Generale set a €198.00 ($232.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €165.00 ($194.12).

MTX opened at €182.30 ($214.47) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €114.75 ($135.00) and a twelve month high of €156.80 ($184.47).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

