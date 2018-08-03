MTN Grp Ltd/S (MTNOY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTN Grp Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

MTN Grp Ltd/S opened at $8.25 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MTN Grp Ltd/S has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Get MTN Grp Ltd/S alerts:

MTN Grp Ltd/S Company Profile

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, access, virtual private network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 217.2 million subscribers in 24 countries in Africa and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Grp Ltd/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Grp Ltd/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.