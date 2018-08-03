MTN Grp Ltd/S (MTNOY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MTN Grp Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
MTN Grp Ltd/S opened at $8.25 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. MTN Grp Ltd/S has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $11.55.
MTN Grp Ltd/S Company Profile
