MRC Global (MRC) Announces Earnings Results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MRC Global traded down $0.58, reaching $21.97, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.61. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Lane sold 25,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $515,761.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $135,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,861,864 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

