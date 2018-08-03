Mountain Province Diamonds (MPV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (TSE:MPV) (NYSE:MDM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.35, with a volume of 34086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine.

