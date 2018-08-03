Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $3.99 Million Stake in ETFS Gold Trust (SGOL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in ETFS Gold Trust (BMV:SGOL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. ETFS Gold Trust comprises about 3.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.40% of ETFS Gold Trust worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its position in ETFS Gold Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 46,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in ETFS Gold Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 35,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ETFS Gold Trust by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ETFS Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ETFS Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000.

ETFS Gold Trust opened at $116.81 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. ETFS Gold Trust has a one year low of $2,200.00 and a one year high of $2,400.00.

