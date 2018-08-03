Morguard Real Estate Inv. (MRT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. traded down C$0.11, reaching C$13.01, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 34,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,005. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a Canada-based closed-end trust. The Trust’s objective is to accumulate a Canadian portfolio of real estate assets and then manage the portfolio to generate steady, dependable returns to unitholders. It owns a real estate portfolio of approximately 50 commercial properties consisting of approximately nine million square feet of gross leasable area located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec.

