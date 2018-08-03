Morgan Stanley Cuts Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Price Target to $171.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.
WLTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.69.
Shares of WLTW opened at $145.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $142.67 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 8.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 17.1% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 74.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.
About Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
