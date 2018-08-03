Morgan Stanley Cuts Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Price Target to $171.00

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.69.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of WLTW opened at $145.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $142.67 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 8.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 17.7% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 17.1% during the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 74.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.