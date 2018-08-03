Morgan Stanley Boosts Qorvo (QRVO) Price Target to $75.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QRVO. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of Qorvo traded down $0.23, reaching $84.18, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 846,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $692.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $771,165.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,979.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Dileo sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $131,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,775,507 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,939,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 68.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 51,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

