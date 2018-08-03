Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Apergy Corp (APY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the second quarter valued at about $418,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the second quarter valued at about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apergy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apergy in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Apergy in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $126,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Apergy opened at $40.57 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Apergy Corp has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.70 million. research analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

