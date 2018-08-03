Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $825,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 206,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 768,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 752.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $259.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $222.12 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.