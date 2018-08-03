MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Cap Hits $6.27 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $6.27 million and $52,189.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 37.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020602 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 137,019,661 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

