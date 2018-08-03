MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Mondelez, whose shares outperformed the industry in the past three months, delivered robust second-quarter 2018 performance, backed by volume growth and stringent cost-control measures. Notably, the second quarter marks the company’s sixth straight quarter of positive bottom-line surprise. In fact, earnings and margins during the second quarter were aided by productivity savings. This indicates that the company’s Restructuring Program has been yielding. Further, the company plans to continue executing zero-based budgeting program and selectively engage in SG&A spending. Apart from these, Mondelez is on track with innovation and acquisitions. On the flip side, sluggish sales in Latin America, stemming from headwinds in Brazil, have been raising concerns. Sadly, management continues to expect volatility in Brazil to persist. Additionally, weak gum business and negative impacts of currency remain threats.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. DZ Bank upgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 784,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,236. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $46.54.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 129.5% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 13.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 7.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 37.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 201,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

