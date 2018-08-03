Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP) Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.94% of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B worth $137,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 302,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 4,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 87,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 85,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.23.

Shares of TAP opened at $68.83 on Friday. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $92.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

