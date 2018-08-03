Molina Healthcare (MOH) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.14.

Shares of Molina Healthcare traded up $2.09, reaching $130.44, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,100. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 233.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $123,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,150 shares of company stock worth $353,472 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,658,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 882,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,393,000 after buying an additional 155,214 shares in the last quarter.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

