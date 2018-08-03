Molina Healthcare (MOH) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Molina Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.14.
Shares of Molina Healthcare traded up $2.09, reaching $130.44, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,100. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 233.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $176,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $123,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,150 shares of company stock worth $353,472 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,658,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 882,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,393,000 after buying an additional 155,214 shares in the last quarter.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
