Model N Inc (MODN) Position Decreased by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 727,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Model N were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 153.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 24,927.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 286.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $128,017.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zack Rinat sold 514,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,754,796.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,735,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,038,778 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,211 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N opened at $18.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Model N Inc has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Model N had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences, technology, and manufacturing companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High Tech, and Revenue Cloud. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

