Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.19

Media headlines about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.1839924323859 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

MUFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group opened at $6.33 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers banking products and services, including financial consulting services; deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; asset management and administration services; trust products; and other investment products.

