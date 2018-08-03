MINDBODY (MB) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are lowering estimates for 2H18 to factor in higher execution risk, but maintain our Overweight rating based on a favorable risk-reward with multiple upside levers to 2019.””

Several other research analysts have also commented on MB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MINDBODY from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. MINDBODY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Shares of MINDBODY stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. MINDBODY has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.48 million. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. equities research analysts anticipate that MINDBODY will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brett T. White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $777,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $38,884.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,982 shares of company stock worth $2,353,599. Insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MINDBODY by 11.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 631,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,370,000 after buying an additional 64,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MINDBODY by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MINDBODY in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in MINDBODY in the second quarter valued at $25,087,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in MINDBODY in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About MINDBODY

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

