MINDBODY Inc (MB) Major Shareholder Buys $2,266,562.34 in Stock

MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 65,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $2,266,562.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MINDBODY traded down $0.30, hitting $35.20, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 84,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,508. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.33 and a beta of -0.16. MINDBODY Inc has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.48 million. sell-side analysts forecast that MINDBODY Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of MINDBODY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MINDBODY from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MINDBODY in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in MINDBODY in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in MINDBODY in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MINDBODY in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in MINDBODY in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

