Mimecast (MIME) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Mimecast from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mimecast from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. 561,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.63, a P/E/G ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.08.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert P. Nault sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $1,054,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,767,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,691,348.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,943 shares of company stock valued at $21,961,284 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $2,417,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 306,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

