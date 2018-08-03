Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in TransUnion (TRU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 343,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, EVP Gerald M. Mccarthy, Jr. sold 62,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $4,430,918.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,017,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $1,375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,121 shares of company stock worth $20,957,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion opened at $73.92 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . TransUnion has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “$75.07” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.