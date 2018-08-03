Millennium Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Endocyte were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECYT. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the first quarter valued at $162,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on Endocyte from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Endocyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Endocyte in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECYT opened at $16.30 on Friday. Endocyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 69,330.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Endocyte, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endocyte news, VP Christopher P. Leamon sold 13,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $197,120.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,537.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

