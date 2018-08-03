Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (MLC) to Issue GBX 2.08 Dividend

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) declared a dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MLC traded up GBX 8 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 524 ($6.88). 37,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,237. Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc has a 12 month low of GBX 425.20 ($5.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 630 ($8.28).

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Company Profile

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc owns, operates, leases, manages, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates the Leng's Collection, M Collection, Millennium Collection, and Copthorne Collection hotels. The company operates 137 hotels with 39,402 rooms. It also offers resort management, hotel management, and consultancy services; operates as a finance company and real estate investment trust; and acts as a liquor licensing holder.

