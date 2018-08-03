Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 739 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.2% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 25.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 94.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 153,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after acquiring an additional 74,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,588,175.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $467.92 per share, for a total transaction of $467,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,506,850. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $624.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $547.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.67.

BlackRock opened at $475.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $408.62 and a 12-month high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $3.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

