Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 515 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $2,985,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 91,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $263.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.03.

Shares of 3M opened at $205.53 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $190.57 and a 52 week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

