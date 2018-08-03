Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Announces Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.00), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities traded up $1.94, hitting $101.85, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 510,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,265. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.9225 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,176.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,383.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. acquired 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.39 per share, with a total value of $99,880.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 220,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,634.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 497.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.82.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 100,490 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.