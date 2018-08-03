Michael D. Burneal Purchases 500 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) SVP Michael D. Burneal bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $15,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,044.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FISI remained flat at $$31.45 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.06. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $38.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 23.24%. research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Financial Institutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after buying an additional 63,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after buying an additional 55,557 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after buying an additional 48,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 307,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

