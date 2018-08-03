MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0471 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

Shares of MFV stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end management investment company. It invests in high-yield securities rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.